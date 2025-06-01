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State Department
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State Department
State Department: Vance's visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place from February 9 to 11
07 Feb 2026-22:57
US signs $228 mln deal with Rwanda for health in new aid model
06 Dec 2025-23:58
Georgia pressing U.S. for reset in ties during TRIPP‑route talks
19 Nov 2025-11:26
State Department says visas may be denied over diabetes and obesity
14 Nov 2025-09:25
US greenlights possible sale of lightweight torpedoes to Norway
18 Sep 2025-11:59
State Department: Documents signed with Azerbaijan and Armenia expand prospects for US companies
13 Aug 2025-08:46
State Department: Agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia is very important for Trump
13 Aug 2025-08:43
U.S. approves $104M M777 howitzer support package for Ukraine
06 Aug 2025-10:12
State Department: US ready for negative consequences of new sanctions against Russia
30 Jul 2025-06:42
US State Department lays off over 1,300 staff
11 Jul 2025-19:15
Latest News
Martin Ryan sentenced to 10 years in Azerbaijan
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