US stock futures stall after Nasdaq, S&P 500 gains

The Nasdaq soared past the 20,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday as the technology rally showed no signs of a halt, while the S&P 500 closed at its highest in nearly a week after an in-line inflation reading locked in a 25 basis point cut by the Federal Reserve at its Dec. 17-18 meeting, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Trader bets on the cut next week now stand at over 98%, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. They had risen after a jobs report on Friday that showed unemployment rose last month despite a surge in jobs growth.However, bets also indicate expectations of a pause in January after several Fed officials last week urged caution over the pace of monetary policy easing as the economy remained resilient.Data-wise, a November reading of producer prices is due at 8:30 a.m. ET on the day that could further shed light on the state of the economy, alongside a weekly reading of jobless claims.At 5:25 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 65 points, or 0.15%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 9.25 points, or 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 53 points, or 0.24%.Wall Street's main indexes have set new record highs multiple times this year, thanks to a rally driven by heavyweight tech stocks that have exploited the euphoria around artificial intelligence and the Fed's interest rate cuts.U.S. equities capped off a remarkable November after Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election on the prospects of business-friendly policies adding to corporate profits, and have kicked off December on a broadly positive note.However, analysts say that the incoming administration's potential policies on tariffs could stoke fresh inflationary pressures.Among significant premarket movers, Adobe slid 10.1% after the Photoshop maker forecast fiscal 2025 revenue below Wall Street expectations on Wednesday.Chewy was off 3% after its top stakeholder announced a stock offering to reduce its stake in the pet products retailer.

