US strikes hit 42 navy ships, says Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that American strikes on Iran have caused significant damage to the country's military capabilities, claiming that Iran's navy, air force, and communications infrastructure have been severely impacted.

Speaking at an event in Florida, Trump said US forces had destroyed 42 Iranian naval vessels in recent days and knocked out much of the country’s air power and telecommunications systems, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He also said previous US strikes targeted facilities linked to Iran’s nuclear programme, claiming Tehran had been close to obtaining a nuclear weapon before the attacks.

Trump described the operation as a major success and said the strikes had dealt a decisive blow to Iran’s military capabilities.

The US president is expected to travel later to Dover Air Force Base for the dignified transfer of six US service members who have been killed in the conflict so far.

