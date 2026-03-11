Israeli Air Force hits Hezbollah

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force is conducting strikes on Hezbollah rocket launchers and other infrastructure in Lebanon, according to the military.

The strikes are intended to thwart additional fire toward Israel, after the terror group launched around 100 rockets at the north this evening, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

Shortly after the barrage, the largest Hezbollah has carried out amid the war in Iran, a ballistic missile was launched from Iran at northern Israel.

News.Az