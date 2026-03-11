Yandex metrika counter

Israeli Air Force hits Hezbollah

  • World
  • Share
Israeli Air Force hits Hezbollah
Photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90

The Israeli Air Force is conducting strikes on Hezbollah rocket launchers and other infrastructure in Lebanon, according to the military.

The strikes are intended to thwart additional fire toward Israel, after the terror group launched around 100 rockets at the north this evening, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Shortly after the barrage, the largest Hezbollah has carried out amid the war in Iran, a ballistic missile was launched from Iran at northern Israel.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      