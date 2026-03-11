Energy sites targeted, US Embassy in Baghdad warns
Photo credit: pbs.org
The U.S. embassy in Baghdad posted on X that Iran and its allied militias may be planning to target American oil and energy infrastructure in Iraq.
It also said that Iran-backed militias have targeted hotels frequented by Americans throughout Iraq and its autonomous Kurdish region, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The embassy reiterated its call for US citizens to leave the country.
By Ulviyya Salmanli