US sues California over zero-emission vehicle rules

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trump administration filed a lawsuit against the state of California on Thursday, challenging the legality of the state’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandates and tailpipe greenhouse gas emissions rules.

The U.S. Transportation Department sued the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in U.S. District Court, arguing that the state’s vehicle regulations are preempted by federal law and conflict with nationwide standards, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The dispute follows President Trump’s 2023 legislation that rescinded California’s Advanced Clean Cars II waiver, which aimed to phase out gasoline-powered cars by 2035. Despite the federal move, California’s prior rules remain in effect, prompting the lawsuit.

Automakers including Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis are watching closely, as the outcome could influence both state-level clean vehicle mandates and broader U.S. emissions standards.

The lawsuit highlights ongoing tension between federal authority and California’s ambitious climate policies, with implications for the electric vehicle market and nationwide efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

California has yet to publicly respond to the legal challenge, but experts predict a protracted court battle that may shape future climate and transportation regulations across the United States.

News.Az