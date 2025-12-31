Three hikers found dead on California’s Mount Baldy amid strong winds

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three hikers, including a 19-year-old man who reportedly fell about 500 feet, were found dead on Mount Baldy in Southern California, News.Az reports, citing AP News. Rescue crews responding to a distress call on Monday located the three bodies along the Devil’s Backbone Trail after strong Santa Ana winds up to 70 mph (112 kph) hindered aerial rescue efforts.

Authorities said a companion of the injured hiker hiked to an area with cellular service and provided GPS coordinates to rescuers. A sheriff’s air crew spotted the group but was unable to land due to the hazardous conditions. Hours later, a medic was hoisted down and confirmed all three were deceased by evening.

Mount Baldy — also known as Mount San Antonio, rising over 10,000 feet — is a popular but dangerous hiking area, especially in winter when icy trails and strong winds make conditions unpredictable. Recovery efforts are ongoing and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.

