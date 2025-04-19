US Supreme Court temporarily blocks deportations of Venezuelan migrants under wartime law

+ ↺ − 16 px

, News.az reports citing Reuters. The U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday temporarily barred the Trump administration from deporting a group of Venezuelan migrants it accused of being gang members under a rarely used wartime law, prompting the White House to predict that it will ultimately win the legal battle

The court issued the order after the men's lawyers asked it to intervene on an emergency basis, saying they faced imminent deportation without the judicial review the justices previously ordered.

News.Az