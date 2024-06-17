US, UK launch strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah and Kamaran Island

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States and United Kingdom forces launched six airstrikes on Hodeidah International Airport in Yemen, according to Houthi-linked media.

According to media reports, American and British warplanes also launched attacks on the largest Yemeni island in the Red Sea, Kamaran Island.The US and UK forces have been raiding Houthi positions in Yemen since January in response to the rebel group's attacks on vessels in the Red Sea as a sign of support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

News.Az