US urges Israel to provide transparent report on Turkish-American activist's death

The US on Monday urged Israel to conduct a “swift, thorough, and transparent investigation” into the killing of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the occupied West Bank and called on Israel to make their findings public, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

“Our understanding is that our partners in Israel are looking into the circumstances of what happened, and we expect them to make their findings public, and whatever those findings are, (we) expect them to be thorough and transparent,” State Department Deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.Patel described the death of an American citizen as “heartbreaking,” “troubling,” and “tragic,” but refrained from condemning Israel, stating that what transpired in the West Bank is “still being determined and adjudicated.”“We're going to let that process play out,” he added.Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, a dual US and Turkish citizen, was fatally shot by Israeli forces on Friday during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in Beita, Nablus district of West Bank.Witnesses reported that Israeli soldiers opened live fire on demonstrators against the illegal settlements on Mount Sbeih in Beita, south of Nablus. Though she was standing away from the main protest area, she was fatally shot. Despite being rushed to a hospital, medical workers were unable to save her.The Israeli military acknowledged the firing, claiming it “responded with fire toward a main instigator of violent activity who hurled rocks at the forces and posed a threat to them”. Israel's claim had been rebuffed by witnesses and the International Solidarity Movement (ISM).Eygi, born in Antalya, Türkiye, in 1998, graduated in June from the University of Washington, where she studied psychology and Middle Eastern languages and cultures.She arrived in the West Bank last week on Tuesday to volunteer with the ISM as part of an effort to support and safeguard Palestinian farmers.Eygi's family released a statement urging the Biden administration for an independent investigation into her killing."A U.S. citizen, Aysenur was peacefully standing for justice when she was killed by a bullet that video shows came from an Israeli military shooter. We welcome the White House's statement of condolences, but given the circumstances of Aysenur's killing, an Israeli investigation is not adequate," the family said in a statement."We call on President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Secretary of State Blinken to order an independent investigation into the unlawful killing of a U.S. citizen and to ensure full accountability for the guilty parties."Asked by Anadolu if the US support the family’s call for an investigation, Patel responded: “We expect Israel to make their findings public. We expect those findings to be shared transparently and as thoroughly and as soon as possible.”“Beyond that, I'm just not going to get ahead of what those findings determine, and should that those require any additional steps that need to be taken,” he added.

News.Az