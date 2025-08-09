Uttarakhand flash floods: Rescue and relief operations Harsil and Dharali

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relief and rescue efforts entered their fifth day on Saturday in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, following devastating flash floods triggered by a cloudburst.

The Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are working together to evacuate stranded residents and pilgrims in the severely affected areas of Harsil and Dharali, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Uttarkashi Police, as of Saturday morning, ITBP personnel have been relocated to Matli, while airlifting of stranded individuals continues. Chinook and Cheetah helicopters have been deployed to rescue people from remote and high-altitude zones.

Over 800 personnel from the Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, state government, and local administration are involved in the coordinated rescue operation. Medical teams are stationed at various locations to provide immediate care to the injured.

So far, 382 people have been evacuated from Harsil alone. Additional airlifts include 274 people from Gangotri to Harsil, 19 from Gangotri to Neelang, 260 from Harsil to Matli, and 112 from Harsil to Jolly Grant airstrip.

Despite the ongoing efforts, at least 50 civilians, eight security personnel, and a Junior Commissioned Officer remain missing in Dharali after the flash floods and landslides on August 5. The affected areas continue to face accessibility challenges due to damage to key roads and infrastructure.

The Food and Supply Department is coordinating meal distribution to the displaced population, while security forces provide shelter, food, and medical assistance to those stranded.

Authorities urge residents and visitors to stay alert and follow official instructions as rescue operations continue.

