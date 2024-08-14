Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan ink landmark agreement to enhance air navigation services

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbek and Tajik air navigation service providers have agreed to exchange experience and technologies, News.az reports.

A cooperation agreement between the State Unitary Enterprise "Uzaeronavigation Center" and the State Unitary Enterprise "Tajikairnavigation" was signed in Dushanbe, according to the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.Both sides emphasized that strengthening cooperation in air navigation services offers mutual benefits.The meeting focused on the capabilities of the respective enterprises, future collaboration, and the development of a strategic action plan."Our joint efforts are focused on enhancing the quality and safety of air navigation, which is crucial for maintaining stable and secure air traffic between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. We are confident that the exchange of expertise and technologies will enable us to achieve new milestones," said Loik Begidjonzoda, General Director of Tajikairnavigation."This memorandum is significant as it paves the way for expanding cooperation in aviation and air navigation, strengthening regional air navigation services, sharing knowledge, and ensuring the safety of flights through the airspace of both countries," added Doniyor Jumayev, Director of Uzaeronavigation Center.

News.Az