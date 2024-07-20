Uzbekistan and Thailand plan to boost trade turnover to $500 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan and Thailand plan to bring the trade turnover to $500 million in the near future.

The news followed a meeting between Uzbekistan's Acting Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Shokhrukh Gulamov with a Thai delegation headed by Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Busadee Santipitaks.The delegation included heads of such large Thai companies as Samitivej Hospital, PTT Oil and Retail, Thai President Food, Siang Heng, Marine Tech International, CTI Logistics and Anita Silk Company.During the meeting, the sides noted that the growth rates of mutual trade between the two countries show positive results. The volume of mutual trade increased by 170 percent in the first half of this year.Uzbekistan thanked Thailand for granting visa-free regime for its citizens for up to 60 days.As a result of the meeting, the sides reached agreements on the elaboration of a plan of joint measures to develop trade, economic and investment cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects in the spheres of agriculture, tourism, food industry, manufacture of textile and electrical products.Earlier, Thailand officially introduced visa-free entry for up to 60 days for citizens of Uzbekistan.The new regime applies to visitors through all border posts. Thailand introduced this regime unilaterally to stimulate the economy and may cancel it in the future.

News.Az