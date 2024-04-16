Uzbekistan counts number of foreign capital-run enterprises

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of enterprises and organizations with foreign capital in Uzbekistan amounted to 14,226 as of April 2024, News.Az reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, the number of firms and organizations participating in foreign investments in the country increased by 27 units over the previous month (14,199).



Uzbekistan has 9,650 foreign enterprises and 4,576 joint ventures.



Russia (3,019 firms), China (2,501 enterprises), Türkiye (1,886 enterprises), Kazakhstan (1,102 enterprises), and South Korea (727 enterprises) are the countries with the most corporations in Uzbekistan. Turkmenistan has the fewest enterprises, with only 187.

Meanwhile, according to the Statistics Agency, as of March 1, the country has 473,300 active firms and organizations, including dekhkan farms (small-scale family farms). Small and microfirms account for 405,200 of these units.



Between January and February 2024, Uzbekistan established 13,300 new enterprises and organizations, with 12,600 of them being small businesses and microfirms.

News.Az