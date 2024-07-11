Uzbekistan's NGOs show solidarity with Azerbaijan over COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Approximately 100 non-governmental organizations in Uzbekistan have issued a statement in show of solidarity with Azerbaijan ahead of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in Baku this November, News.Az reports.

The statement applauds Azerbaijan's leadership in hosting COP29. "We value Azerbaijan's leadership in advancing climate action on the international stage."The statement stresses that Uzbekistan's civil society appreciates the commitment of the Chairmanship of the COP29 and Azerbaijan to promoting dialogue, cooperation and innovation."With its rich cultural and natural heritage, Azerbaijan acts not only as a careful custodian of valuable environmental resources but also as an active defender of the environment and countering climate change," the statement said.Baku has been confirmed as the host city for the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, following endorsement at the COP28 plenary session on December 11, 2023. The decision came after gaining collective support from other Eastern European countries.With expectations of hosting approximately 70,000 to 80,000 international guests, Baku will serve as the focal point for global climate discussions.The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to prevent detrimental human interference with the climate system. The COP, comprising 198 parties to the Convention, convenes annually to oversee its implementation. The inaugural COP event took place in Berlin in March 1995, with its secretariat based in Bonn.

News.Az