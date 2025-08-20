Valentino names Riccardo Bellini as new CEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian luxury fashion house Valentino has appointed Riccardo Bellini as its new chief executive, effective September 1, the company announced Wednesday.

Bellini, previously managing director at Mayhoola, a key investor in Valentino, succeeds Jacopo Venturini, who departed last week. “I am honored to join Valentino, an iconic maison that blends extraordinary heritage and craftsmanship with a unique creative voice,” Bellini said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The industry veteran has led luxury brands including Maison Margiela and Chloé, and held senior business and marketing roles at Diesel and Procter & Gamble.

Founded in Rome in 1960 by Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino is part-owned by French luxury conglomerate Kering, which acquired a 30% stake from Mayhoola for €1.7 billion ($1.98 billion) in 2023, with plans to purchase the remaining shares by 2028.

Last month, Mayhoola denied reports that it and Kering were considering selling the brand. Kering declined to comment at the time.

News.Az