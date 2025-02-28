Yandex metrika counter

Valeo shares plunge 13% on weak results

  • Economics
  • Share
Valeo shares plunge 13% on weak results
Photo: Investing

Valeo’s stock tumbled more than 13% on Friday after the automotive supplier reported weak full-year 2024 results, posting a slowdown in sales and a sharp decline in net profit, News.Az reports citing Investing.

The company reported a 3% drop in annual revenue to €21.49 billion, while net income plunged 27% to €162 million. 

The downturn was driven by struggles in its high-voltage electric powertrain segment and a slowdown in new orders, raising concerns about the company’s growth prospects.

Despite achieving its profitability and cash flow targets, Valeo’s original equipment sales fell 2% on a like-for-like basis. 

The decline was particularly pronounced in its high-voltage electrification business, which saw sales collapse by 39%. 

The company pointed to lower production levels at certain European electric vehicle platforms as a key factor behind the slump.

Adding to the pressure, new order intake dropped to €17.8 billion, as automakers pushed back purchasing decisions amid economic uncertainty. 

Valeo (EPA:VLOF) also disclosed that automakers had canceled orders representing about 10% of its 2022 and 2023 intake, totaling €7.3 billion. 

This signals potential challenges in securing future revenue and casts doubt on the strength of its order pipeline.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      