Valeo shares plunge 13% on weak results

Valeo’s stock tumbled more than 13% on Friday after the automotive supplier reported weak full-year 2024 results, posting a slowdown in sales and a sharp decline in net profit, News.Az reports citing Investing.

The company reported a 3% drop in annual revenue to €21.49 billion, while net income plunged 27% to €162 million.

The downturn was driven by struggles in its high-voltage electric powertrain segment and a slowdown in new orders, raising concerns about the company’s growth prospects.

Despite achieving its profitability and cash flow targets, Valeo’s original equipment sales fell 2% on a like-for-like basis.

The decline was particularly pronounced in its high-voltage electrification business, which saw sales collapse by 39%.

The company pointed to lower production levels at certain European electric vehicle platforms as a key factor behind the slump.

Adding to the pressure, new order intake dropped to €17.8 billion, as automakers pushed back purchasing decisions amid economic uncertainty.

Valeo (EPA:) also disclosed that automakers had canceled orders representing about 10% of its 2022 and 2023 intake, totaling €7.3 billion.

This signals potential challenges in securing future revenue and casts doubt on the strength of its order pipeline.

