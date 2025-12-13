Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua highlight Iran’s impact on power shift

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ambassadors of Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua have emphasized Iran's role in shifting the power dynamics.

The diplomats analyzed recent developments and highlighted Iran’s role in shifting power equations, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

On the Tuesday meeting, Venezuelan Ambassador to Tehran José Rafael Silva Aponte referred to the US’ hegemonic policies in various regions of the world.

By making false claims about drug trafficking from Venezuela, the United States is attempting to create a pretext for intervention and aggression, he said, adding that this is while life in Venezuela continues normally and the people support their legitimate president.

The US should be aware of the fact that it will achieve nothing, he warned.

Expressing gratitude for Iran’s support, he said Iran’s resistance against the recent aggression seriously disrupted the equations of global arrogance.

Meanwhile, the ambassadors of Cuba and Nicaragua also described the actions of the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran as a clear violation of international law.

The 12-day war demonstrated that the Islamic Republic of Iran possesses an active and effective deterrent capability, they stressed.

News.Az