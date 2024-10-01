News.az
Nicaragua
Tag:
Nicaragua
Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua highlight Iran’s impact on power shift
13 Dec 2025-14:53
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Nicaragua
18 Nov 2025-09:51
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to development of ties with Nicaragua
15 Sep 2025-12:57
Nicaragua acknowledges Russia's claims over occupied Ukraine
31 Jul 2025-20:22
Nicaragua's first female president Chamorro dies at 95
17 Jun 2025-17:38
US set to deport over 500,000 migrants from four countries
22 Mar 2025-12:33
Nicaragua announces its withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council
28 Feb 2025-23:30
Nicaragua's president likens Netanyahu to Hitler
18 Oct 2024-19:56
Nicaragua breaks ties with Israel over its genocidal war on Gaza
12 Oct 2024-14:29
Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Israel
12 Oct 2024-10:39
