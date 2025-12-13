US views Zelenskyy referendum proposal as progress

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States sees Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent proposal for a referendum on a potential peace deal as a sign of progress. The referendum would allow Ukrainians to decide on any compromises, including the transfer of disputed territory.

Russia continues to demand full control of Donbas, though Ukraine retains about 14% of the region. The US plan includes turning the disputed area into a demilitarized zone, while Zelenskyy expressed concerns over a proposed “free economic zone” and called for further clarifications, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

European partners have indicated they would support a referendum if Zelenskyy pursues it, despite the challenges of holding such a vote amid ongoing conflict.

The peace plan, initially 28 points reflecting Russian positions, was reduced to 20 points after consultations to accommodate Kyiv’s concerns. Territorial disputes remain the most difficult issue, and Ukraine has submitted updated proposals to the US, though no final agreement has yet been reached.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to meet with European leaders and Zelenskyy in Berlin, underscoring Washington’s push to advance peace in Ukraine.

