Venezuela holds presidential election

People in Venezuela on Sunday are heading to polling stations to elect a new president.

There are over 21 million registered voters in the South American country, where polling stations opened at 6 a.m. local time (1000GMT). Voting will continue until 6 p.m, News.Az reports citing foreign media.With 10 candidates in the running, the main contest is expected between President Nicolas Maduro, who is seeking a third term, and Edmundo Gonzalez, supported by the opposition coalition.More than 380,000 soldiers and police have been deployed across the country to ensure law and order.If Gonzalez wins, the 25-year rule of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela will come to an end.For the first time in 10 years, all opposition parties in the nation of 29 million decided not to boycott the election.Many countries, including Türkiye, sent observers to monitor the polling process.The new six-year presidential term will begin on Jan. 10, 2025.

