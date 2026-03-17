Yandex metrika counter

Qualcomm announces $20B stock buyback, boosts dividend

  • World
  • Share
Qualcomm announces $20B stock buyback, boosts dividend
Photo: Reuters

Qualcomm on Tuesday unveiled a $20 billion stock buyback program, adding to its existing $2.1 billion share repurchase authority. The move comes as the company seeks to return value to shareholders.

In addition, Qualcomm raised its quarterly cash dividend by over 3%, from 89 cents to 92 cents per share, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shares of the company rose more than 2% in premarket trading following the announcement.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

CEO Cristiano Amon said the company remains focused on shareholder returns while pursuing diversification opportunities in the semiconductor industry.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      