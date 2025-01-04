Venus and crescent Moon stun stargazers
BBC
Stargazers around the globe were treated to a stunning celestial scene on Friday as Venus appeared shining brightly above a crescent Moon, News.az reports citing BBC.
The planet was visible to the naked eye from the UK to the US, Turkey and China.
Venus is often called the Evening Star or Morning Star because, when it is prominent, it appears like the brightest "star" in the sky.
More astronomical delights are expected this new year, as January 2025 is going to be a good month to spot both Venus and Saturn. Make sure to take a look up into the sky on 18 January, as those planets will be appear just 2.2° apart.
The planet was visible to the naked eye from the UK to the US, Turkey and China.
Venus is often called the Evening Star or Morning Star because, when it is prominent, it appears like the brightest "star" in the sky.
More astronomical delights are expected this new year, as January 2025 is going to be a good month to spot both Venus and Saturn. Make sure to take a look up into the sky on 18 January, as those planets will be appear just 2.2° apart.