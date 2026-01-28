Vietnam military aircraft crashes during training flight

+ ↺ − 16 px

A military aircraft crashed in a mountainous area of central Vietnam on Wednesday morning, with the pilot ejecting safely and sustaining injuries, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The incident occurred in the central province of Dak Lak, News.Az reports, citing Vietnamese media.

The ministry said the pilot, First Lieutenant Dinh Thanh Trung of Air Regiment 940 under the Air Force Officer College of the Air Defense–Air Force Service, was flying a YAK-130 aircraft on a scheduled training mission. The aircraft took off at 7:27 a.m. local time.

During the flight, the aircraft experienced a technical malfunction and lost contact at 7:44 a.m. Despite attempts to manage and correct the problem, the pilot was unable to regain control of the aircraft.

Prioritizing safety, the pilot steered the aircraft away from residential areas and, after selecting a suitable location, successfully ejected.

He landed safely, received assistance from local residents, and was transported to hospital, where his condition has since stabilized.

The aircraft crashed into Hon Vinh mountain in Dong Hoa Ward. Authorities said the incident caused no casualties among local residents and did not damage residential areas or infrastructure.

Relevant units are coordinating with competent authorities to investigate the cause of the crash. They are also working with local authorities and armed forces to deploy personnel and equipment for search-and-rescue operations to access the crash site.

