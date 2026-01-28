Helicopter crash in New Zealand kills two
Source: ABC News
Two people died in a helicopter crash in the rugged Paekakariki Hill area north of Wellington on Wednesday, police said, News.az reports, citing ABC News.
Police were notified at about 7:30 a.m. local time by an automated crash alert activation and confirmed both the pilot and sole passenger were found deceased.
Work continues to recover the bodies and examine the crash site, police said.
By Faig Mahmudov