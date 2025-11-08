Vilnius airport closed due to unidentified objects in airspace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vilnius International Airport was closed for aircraft reception and release due to unidentified objects in the airspace, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Since 18:45 World Time the airport's operation has been suspended due to the appearance of unidentified objects in the airspace, the control area in the airport's area of responsibility has been temporarily closed," the source said. "The air harbor is to be closed for three hours.".

News.Az