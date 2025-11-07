Over 700 US flights canceled as government shutdown disrupts air travel

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 700 flights through San Francisco and Oakland airports were canceled Friday as airlines across the United States reduced operations following an order from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to cut air traffic by 10% amid the ongoing government shutdown.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, over 700 flights departing San Francisco International Airport and Oakland International Airport were canceled, while roughly 1,100 more were delayed at each, News.Az reports.

Hundreds of additional flights scheduled for Saturday have also been affected.

The disruption comes ahead of the busy Veterans Day holiday weekend, raising concerns about widespread travel delays.

Both United Airlines and American Airlines announced Thursday that they would cancel about 4% of their flights through the weekend in response to the FAA’s directive and staffing limitations.

The FAA’s decision aims to ensure safety and manage reduced air traffic control capacity as the shutdown continues to affect federal operations nationwide.

News.Az