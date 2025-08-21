Viral judge Frank Caprio dies at 88

+ ↺ − 16 px

Frank Caprio, the retired Rhode Island municipal judge who became an online sensation for his empathy and humor on the television and web series Caught in Providence, has died at the age of 88.

His family announced Wednesday that Caprio “passed away peacefully” after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Known as the “kindest judge in America,” Caprio spent nearly four decades on the Providence Municipal Court bench before retiring in 2023, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Unlike the combative style of many TV jurists, Caprio built his reputation on compassion — often dismissing fines for those facing hardship or inviting children to help him decide cases. Clips of his courtroom rulings have been viewed more than a billion times worldwide, including in China, where his humane approach resonated strongly.

“Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions,” his family said in a statement. “His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him.”

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee praised Caprio as “a symbol of empathy on the bench, showing us what is possible when justice is tempered with humanity.”

Caprio often used his platform to highlight inequities in the U.S. legal system, noting that low-income Americans are frequently left to navigate civil issues like health care and housing without representation. “Justice should be accessible to everyone. However, it is not,” he once said.

Born and raised in Providence’s Federal Hill neighborhood, Caprio rose from modest beginnings to become one of the state’s most recognizable figures. His viral rulings — from consoling grieving families to reminding diners not to skip out on their bills — made him a global symbol of kindness in public service.

Caprio is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and countless admirers around the world.

