Volkswagen beats Tesla in Europe EV sales race

Volkswagen became Europe’s top seller of fully electric vehicles in 2025, overtaking Tesla as competition intensifies in the global EV market.

Data from automotive research firm JATO Dynamics showed Volkswagen significantly boosted battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales across Europe last year. The German automaker sold 274,278 fully electric cars in the region, compared with Tesla’s 236,357 units, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Volkswagen’s BEV sales jumped 56% year-on-year, driven largely by strong demand for newer models such as the ID.7. In contrast, Tesla registrations in Europe dropped 27% during the same period, reflecting growing competition from both European manufacturers and rapidly expanding Chinese EV brands.

The shift marks another challenge for Tesla after China’s BYD overtook it as the world’s largest EV producer in 2024. Analysts say Tesla is facing pressure from rivals offering newer models and more aggressive pricing strategies, especially in Europe’s increasingly crowded EV market.

Tesla has also faced consumer backlash in parts of Europe linked to political controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk, adding to the brand’s challenges in the region.

Despite intensifying competition, electric vehicles overall saw strong growth across Europe. According to JATO, fully electric car registrations rose 29% in 2025, far outpacing total car market growth, which increased by just 2.3%.

The data covered 28 European markets, including the UK, Norway and Switzerland.

Industry experts say the latest figures highlight how legacy automakers are rapidly closing the gap with early EV leaders, as the transition to electric mobility accelerates across Europe.

