Washington on high alert for Trump’s inauguration: Drones, snipers, 25,000 security personnel deployed
There was tight security at Donald Trump's rally on Sunday in the capital. Photo: Reuters
Drones, snipers, razor wire fencing and 25,000 personnel are among the security measures being deployed for Donald Trump's inauguration.Hundreds of thousands of people are descending on Washington DC for the swearing-in ceremony, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The inauguration is designated as a "national special security event" which allows for extra funding and coordination between agencies, including the Secret Service, Homeland Security and US Capitol and DC Police.
More than 25,000 military and law enforcement personnel will be deployed around the city, including the National Guard.
Around 30 miles of anti-scale fencing - including some with razor wire - has also been installed around the White House area and the Capitol itself.
William McCool, special agent in charge of the Secret Service Washington Field Office, told reporters about the scale of their operation and what people will see on the ground.
"They will see tactical teams. They'll see CDU (Counter Drones Unit) units. They'll see officers and agents on rooftops. They'll see checkpoints. They'll see road closures and concrete barriers."
During a news conference on 13 January, he also addressed the potential for violent protests.
"We're prepared for any of that. One of the precautions we've taken is the security fence around the Capitol complex. And we're hopeful that'll keep any the protests from getting too close to the Capitol."
"We have adequate resources... to quell any disturbances," he added.
Some changes have been required since the inauguration itself will now take place inside the US Capitol Rotunda building instead of outside, because of freezing temperatures - ranging from minus 7 to minus 1C (20-30F)
Over the weekend nearly 4,000 police officers were sworn-in, or deputised, to temporarily allow them to enforce order in Washington DC. They have been drafted in from other US states to help secure the inauguration.
Temperatures have also forced organisers to scrap a planned parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, it will now take place at the 20,000-seat Capital One Arena in downtown Washington.
The last time the ceremony was held indoors was Ronald Reagan's second inauguration when it was minus 14C (7F).