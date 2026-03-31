IRGC says US tech firms could be targeted over “terror operations” in Iran

In a statement on Tuesday, the IRGC said these companies should expect reprisal attacks from 20:00 Iran time on 1 April, adding that their offices in the region would be “annihilated”, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The list released by the IRGC included major technology firms such as Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft, as well as hardware suppliers including HP, Intel, IBM and Cisco.

Other companies named were Tesla, Nvidia, Oracle, JP Morgan and Boeing.

The IRGC described these firms as espionage entities linked to what it called the “warmongering” US government, claiming their artificial intelligence (AI) and information and communications technology (ICT) services had been central to designing “terror operations” and identifying assassination targets by the US and Israel inside Iran.

It said the US government and its Israeli allies had ignored Iran’s repeated calls to halt what it termed “terror operations” in the country and had carried out a new targeted attack earlier on Tuesday, killing a number of Iranian citizens.

“In response to this terrorist operation, henceforth the main institutions involved in terrorist activities will be considered legitimate targets,” the IRGC said.

“We advise employees of these institutions to immediately leave their workplaces to protect their lives. Residents within a one-kilometre radius of these companies across all countries in the region are also urged to evacuate and move to safe locations.”

Press TV reported that dozens of senior Iranian political and military officials and their family members have been assassinated in what it described as ongoing US-Israeli aggression against Iran that began in late February.

Iran has vowed to avenge the assassinations by targeting those it says have been involved in the attacks.