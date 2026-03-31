Iraq detains suspect in US journalist's kidnapping in Baghdad

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iraqi Interior Ministry announced that security forces arrested a suspect in connection with the kidnapping of a foreign journalist in central Baghdad on Tuesday.

The ministry said the security forces launched an operation following the abduction based on intelligence reports, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The pursuit led to the interception of the kidnappers' vehicle, which overturned during their escape, it said, adding security forces arrested one suspect and seized a vehicle used in the crime.

Efforts are ongoing to track down the remaining kidnappers, rescue the hostage, and take all necessary legal measures against those involved, the ministry said.

The incident follows a recent U.S. embassy security advisory urging American citizens to leave Iraq immediately due to potential threats by armed groups.

The incident came amid heightened tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran starting Feb. 28, to which Iran and its regional allies responded with attacks on Israeli and U.S. interests across the Middle East.

News.Az