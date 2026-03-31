Belgium voices solidarity with Azerbaijan over Iran's drone assault

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Maxime Prévot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, and Development Cooperation of Belgium, held a phone call with Jeyhun Bayramov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

During the conversation the parties discussed the current security situation in the Middle East, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium, as well as prospects for cooperation within the framework of the European Union, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministers expressed deep concern over the ongoing military escalation in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of resolving the conflict through diplomatic means. The Belgian minister also expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan regarding a drone attack launched from Iranian territory toward Nakhchivan. At the same time, the Belgian minister expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the conditions provided to facilitate the evacuation of Belgian citizens from Iran.

The ministers also exchanged views on the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Bayramov reportedly informed the other side about the measures being taken to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

Both sides stressed that constructive dialogue, existing mechanisms such as political consultations, mutual visits, and high-level contacts are important for further developing cooperation on issues of mutual interest between Azerbaijan and Belgium.

News.Az