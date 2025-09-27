Weekly horoscope for Sept.28-Oct.4, 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

As we transition into October, the celestial bodies provide insights and guidance through the cosmic energies that surround us. This week, from September 28 to October 4, 2025, promises to be significant for all zodiac signs.

Whether you’re looking for advice in love, career, or personal growth, your horoscope can offer a glimpse into the trends and themes that may play out during this time, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

This week, Aries, you may find yourself feeling particularly ambitious. The influence of Mars encourages you to pursue your goals with vigor. It’s an excellent time to start new projects or take on leadership roles at work. However, be mindful of your temper; assertiveness can easily slip into aggression if you’re not careful. Relationships may require a bit more attention, so make sure to communicate openly with loved ones.

Key Focus: Ambition and Communication

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus, as Venus moves through your sector of relationships, this week is ripe for romantic developments. If you’re single, you might meet someone who captivates you, while committed Taureans should invest time into nurturing their partnerships. Financially, it’s a good week to reassess your budget. Trust your instincts when it comes to investments or purchases.

Key Focus: Love and Finances

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini, your social calendar may be bustling this week! Networking opportunities abound, and you could forge connections that benefit your career. However, take some time for introspection as well—especially around midweek when the Moon enters your sign. Use this energy to clarify your personal goals and aspirations.

Key Focus: Social Connections and Self-Reflection

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

For Cancer, this week brings a wave of creativity. If you’ve been considering a new artistic endeavor, now is the time to dive in. However, be cautious of becoming too reclusive; sharing your ideas with trusted friends could lead to valuable feedback. Professionally, you may feel a strong urge to advocate for yourself—don’t shy away from showcasing your achievements.

Key Focus: Creativity and Self-Advocacy

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos can expect a week full of surprises, especially in the realm of personal relationships. A friend or loved one might surprise you with unexpected berawangnews.com that could alter your plans. As the Sun continues to shine in your sector of home and family, focus on creating a warm and inviting environment. This is also a great time for home improvement projects.

Key Focus: Relationships and Home Life

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgo, communication is key this week. Whether in your personal life or at work, clear and direct conversations will pave the way for smoother interactions. Midweek may bring some challenges, particularly in teamwork settings. Stay adaptable and open to others’ ideas. This week is also an excellent time to organize your workspace or tackle lingering projects for a sense of accomplishment.

Key Focus: Communication and Organization

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

As your birthday month continues, Libra, the universe encourages you to focus on self-care. Prioritize your well-being and take time to indulge in activities that bring you joy. Financially, consider reviewing your spending habits; it may be time for a fresh start. Relationships will flourish if you invest quality time with your partners or friends.

Key Focus: Self-Care and Financial Assessment

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio, this week you may feel an urge to delve deeper into your emotional world. Use this time for introspection, as the insights gained will be invaluable. Avoid isolating yourself; reaching out to friends can provide much-needed support. Professionally, consider collaborations that allow you to leverage your strengths effectively.

Key Focus: Emotional Depth and Collaboration

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

For Sagittarius, this week favors social gatherings and networking events. Your natural charisma will shine, attracting new friends and connections. However, be cautious about overcommitting yourself; balance is essential. Professionally, it’s an excellent time to pitch ideas or take the initiative in group settings.

Key Focus: Socializing and Balance

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorn, this week brings a focus on career advancement. You may receive recognition for your hard work, which could lead to new opportunities. Stay grounded and avoid taking on too much. Personal relationships may require more attention; make sure to check in with loved ones and offer your support.

Key Focus: Career and Relationships

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius, the cosmos encourages you to expand your horizons this week. Whether through travel, education, or exploring new philosophies, embrace new experiences that challenge your perspective. Midweek, pay attention to your mental health; take time for mindfulness practices that help you recharge.

Key Focus: Exploration and Mental Health

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces, this week invites you to reflect on your emotional needs. Pay attention to your intuition, particularly in matters of the heart. Financially, it’s a good time to reassess your investments and savings strategies. Consider seeking advice from a trusted financial professional if needed.

Key Focus: Emotional Reflection and Financial Planning

