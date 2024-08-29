West attempts to complicate the situation in the Caucasus: CSTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The situation remains complicated in the South Caucasus, where the West seeks to increase its influence, Andrey Serdyukov, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO, stated this in a briefing, News.az reports citing TASS .

"The situation in the Caucasus region is no less complicated. The high level of disagreements, due primarily to the unsettled territorial issues and the West's desire to increase its influence in Transcaucasia, is of particular concern," said Serdyukov."Under the pretext of protection against the so-called threat from the East, groups of coalition troops of NATO forces are being formed in the region near the western borders of the organization. The pumping of finances and weapons into Ukraine, as well as the militarization of Poland and the Baltic states continues," he added.

