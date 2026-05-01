11 dead after bus veers off highway in western Mexico

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A tragic Labor Day weekend unfolded on Friday when a tourist bus crashed in Mexico's western state of Nayarit, leaving at least 11 dead and 31 others injured.

The bus, traveling from the state of Jalisco, veered off the highway ​and overturned near the town of Amatlan de ​Canas, the Nayarit state government said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to officials, ⁠the passengers were on their way to a ​recreational center in Nayarit. Emergency crews from Nayarit and ​Jalisco responded, closing the road to conduct rescue operations and investigate the cause of the accident.

Photos shared by the Nayarit government ​showed the bus on its side and covered ​in mud.

Deadly bus crashes are frequent in Latin America and on Mexico's ‌highways.

In ⁠September, at least 10 people were killed and at least 61 were injured in central Mexico when a freight train smashed into a double-decker passenger bus. In February 2025, ​more than 40 ​people were ⁠killed in southern Mexico when a bus traveling to Tabasco from the tourist city ​of Cancun hit a trailer truck and ​caught ⁠fire.

Buses are a major mode of transport in Mexico, where passenger rail routes are limited. The government of ⁠President Claudia ​Sheinbaum is working to dramatically ​expand the nation's passenger rail network to connect many parts of northern ​and central Mexico.

News.Az