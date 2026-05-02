Rockets bank on defense to stop LeBron, Lakers

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The Houston Rockets are leaning on a tough, no-nonsense approach under head coach Ime Udoka as they fight to stay alive against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA playoffs.

Facing a 3–2 deficit in the series, Houston’s young core is being pushed to grow quickly in high-pressure moments. Udoka’s philosophy is simple but demanding: maturity, accountability, and defensive intensity. The challenge is steep, especially with the need to slow down LeBron James while also finding consistency in offensive leadership, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Led by Alperen Sengun, the Rockets’ youthful lineup—including Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, and Reed Sheppard—has been tested by Udoka’s hard-edged coaching style. The approach has already delivered results on the defensive end, with the team improving its defensive rating significantly compared to the regular season.

Smith Jr. acknowledged the impact of Udoka’s methods, emphasizing how the coach is pushing the team mentally as much as physically. The goal, he suggested, is to accelerate the development of a roster that lacks veteran playoff leaders.

Despite the defensive gains, Houston’s offense remains a concern. The team’s shooting efficiency has dipped slightly in the playoffs, raising questions about whether the Rockets can generate enough scoring to keep pace with a more experienced Lakers side.

Udoka, however, remains firm in his approach, insisting that his identity as a coach is built on demanding growth and resilience. With elimination looming, the Rockets’ hopes now hinge on whether that philosophy can deliver in Games 6 and 7—and whether their young stars can rise to the moment.

News.Az