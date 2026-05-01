Filipinos protest livelihood hardship to mark Labor Day

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Thousands of protesters marched across Metro Manila and other parts of the Philippines on Friday to commemorate the International Labor Day, as labor groups warned of an "unprecedented crisis" worsened by the Middle East conflict involving the U.S., Israel and Iran.

The labor coalition Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) said the conflict in the Middle East has deepened economic hardship, dragging workers in the Philippines and worldwide into "severe hunger, poverty and suffering", News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Authorities estimated that around 8,000 protesters from various organizations, led by KMU, participated in demonstrations held in several locations, including the U.S. Embassy in Manila.

Protesters held placards reading: "Down with U.S. imperialism,""Stop the U.S. war machine,""Stop the war, secure livelihood."

KMU said oil price shocks have crippled the operations of drivers and operators across various modes of transportation and hit low-income communities the hardest. It has called for a higher living wage, lower prices on goods, the removal of certain taxes, and respect for workers' rights.

Protesters also criticized the government for its silence on the Middle East conflict. KMU said the Philippines has deepened its ties with the U.S. by launching "Balikatan" military drills and by advancing the Pax Silica initiative, which tightens the Philippines' position in the U.S. chain of control and war machinery.

Mong Palatino, secretary general of the political alliance Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), told Xinhua that the Middle East conflict disrupted oil supply and affected the global economy, making people suffer. "We reject the Philippines as the training and staging ground of the U.S., as their expansionism will endanger our communities."

The Philippine National Police deployed over 106,000 police personnel nationwide to maintain order during the demonstrations. It was announced on Friday that seven police officers were injured during the rally near the U.S. Embassy.

News.Az