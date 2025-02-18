West left Georgia alone in the face of a nuclear state: President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia hopes the new US administration will change its unfair attitude, and Trump's arrival will have an impact on EU-Georgia relations, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili said in an interview with Radio France, News.Az reports.

"We hope that his arrival will have an impact on the EU's relations with Georgia. It is funny how some liberal leaders are now trying to adapt to Trump. This pressure on Georgia began after the war in Ukraine broke out. The Georgian people, with their wisdom, supported us on this path we chose to preserve peace," Kavelashvili said.

Mr Kavelashvili noted Georgia's position regarding the Ukraine war is clear: "The war in Ukraine must be ended. We were saying before the war that this would be a devastating war for the country and it must be stopped. Today, Trump is saying the same thing, but we are not saying this to share his position, but from the first day of the war. They called on us to join the sanctions, send volunteers and support the war, although we are neither a member of NATO nor the European Union. 20 percent of our territory was occupied. They left us alone in front of a nuclear country with promises. Young pro-Europeans were calling for a war against Russia. History will one day accept that we saved Georgia."

News.Az