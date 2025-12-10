Westpac outage disrupts online banking in Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major outage at Westpac is affecting several Australian banks under its ownership, leaving thousands of customers unable to access online banking services or use eftpos terminals.

Westpac confirmed this afternoon that it is currently experiencing the issue but has not provided any information on the cause of the disruption, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

“We’re aware some customers are experiencing issues accessing banking services,” a spokesperson said.

At the peak, more than 1000 people reported an issue with their services.

Westpac also owns RAMS and BT, which are unaffected by today's outage

News.Az