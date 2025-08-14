WhatsApp says Russia attempting to block its services

+ ↺ − 16 px

WhatsApp has accused Russia of trying to block its services, citing the app’s commitment to secure, end-to-end encrypted communication. The messaging platform, owned by Meta Platforms, said it will continue efforts to keep encrypted services available to users in Russia.

The Russian government has recently restricted some Telegram and WhatsApp calls, claiming foreign-owned platforms have failed to provide information in fraud and terrorism investigations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a statement, WhatsApp said, “WhatsApp is private, end-to-end encrypted, and defies government attempts to violate people's right to secure communication, which is why Russia is trying to block it from over 100 million Russian people. We will keep doing all we can to make end-to-end encrypted communication available to people everywhere, including in Russia.”

