Timing matters: Bedtime medication may slash heart risks for hypertension patients

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High blood pressure, also called hypertension, is a very common health problem around the world.

Many people have it without knowing, because it often does not cause clear symptoms in the early stages, News.Az reports, citing Knowridge.

Over time, however, high blood pressure can quietly damage the body. It can increase the risk of serious conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure. Because of this, managing blood pressure properly is very important for long-term health.

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Most people know that taking the right medication is important. Doctors often prescribe medicines to help lower blood pressure and protect the heart. However, new research shows that there may be another important factor to consider. It is not only what medicine you take, but also when you take it that may affect your health outcomes.A large study carried out by researchers at the University of Vigo explored this question in detail. The study followed more than 19,000 people with high blood pressure over a period of six years. The researchers wanted to see whether the time of day people took their medication had any effect on their risk of heart-related problems.

The findings were very interesting. The researchers discovered that people who took their blood pressure medication at bedtime had much better health outcomes compared to those who took their medication in the morning. The differences were quite large and could have important meaning for everyday treatment.

People who took their medicine before going to sleep had a much lower risk of serious health problems. These included heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure.

In fact, the study found that their overall risk of these major events was reduced by about 45 percent. The risk of dying from heart-related causes was reduced even more, by about 66 percent. In addition, the chance of having a heart attack was lowered by about 44 percent.

These results suggest that taking blood pressure medicine at night may help the body control blood pressure more effectively over a full 24-hour period. Blood pressure naturally changes during the day and night. For many people, it should drop during sleep. Taking medicine at bedtime may support this natural pattern and reduce strain on the heart and blood vessels.

Even though these findings are promising, it is very important not to make changes without medical advice.

Every person’s health situation is different. Some people may have other conditions or take other medications that affect when they should take their blood pressure medicine. A doctor can consider all of these factors and give the best advice for each individual.

Medication is only one part of managing high blood pressure. Lifestyle choices also play a big role in keeping blood pressure under control. Healthy habits can work together with medication to improve overall health.

Eating a balanced diet is one of the most important steps. Foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can support heart health. At the same time, it is helpful to reduce salt intake and avoid highly processed foods, which often contain large amounts of sodium.

Regular physical activity is also important. Simple activities such as walking, cycling, or swimming can help strengthen the heart and improve blood flow. Staying active can make a noticeable difference in blood pressure levels over time.

Managing stress is another key factor. Long-term stress can raise blood pressure and affect overall health. Relaxing activities such as deep breathing, gentle exercise, or spending time outdoors can help reduce stress and support wellbeing.

There is also growing interest in natural approaches to support blood pressure control. For example, some studies are looking at foods like beetroot, which may help lower blood pressure. However, it is always important to speak with a doctor before trying new supplements or remedies, as they may not be suitable for everyone.

This study adds to our understanding of how to manage high blood pressure more effectively. It shows that small changes, such as adjusting the timing of medication, could make a meaningful difference in health outcomes.

In the end, managing high blood pressure is about finding the right balance. This includes choosing the right medication, taking it at the right time, and maintaining healthy daily habits. By staying informed and working closely with healthcare providers, people can take better control of their health and reduce the risk of serious complications.

If you care about high blood pressure, please read studies that early time-restricted eating could help improve blood pressure, and natural coconut sugar could help reduce blood pressure and artery stiffness.

News.Az