Etihad marks a new era at Frankfurt Airport as the first airline to depart from its third terminal

Etihad marks a new era at Frankfurt Airport as the first airline to depart from its third terminal

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Etihad Airways became the first airline to depart from Frankfurt Airport’s newly opened Terminal 3, as flight EY122 took off for Abu Dhabi at 10:30 local time.

At the controls was Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Etihad’s Chief Operations and Guest Officer.Before boarding, Captain Majed joined Fraport Chief Technology Officer Dr. Pierre Dominique Prümm for a ribbon-cutting at the gate, News.Az reports, citing Aero News Global.

The morning also held a surprise for one couple from Limburg, heading to Singapore for their holiday. Captain Majed greeted them at the gate with an upgrade to Business for the flight to Abu Dhabi.

Etihad currently operates 2 daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Frankfurt on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

For Etihad guests travelling through Frankfurt, Terminal 3 marks the start of a noticeably different airport experience. Check-in and security are housed in bright, open spaces flooded with natural daylight through floor-to-ceiling windows.

A central marketplace spanning 6,000 square metres brings together restaurants, shops and lounge seating with direct views over the apron – giving guests more to enjoy before they board. Families travelling with children will find dedicated play areas, while business travellers can make use of quiet workstations before departure. A new Skyline rail link connects all three Frankfurt terminals.

News.Az