Dana White describes "crazy" experience following White House correspondents' dinner shooting

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UFC CEO Dana White was in attendance at the Washington Hilton for the White House correspondents' dinner when chaos broke out following a shooting near the ballroom.

In a video captured after the incident, White described the ordeal as a "pretty crazy, unique experience." The UFC boss, known for his long-standing friendship with Donald Trump, was seen discussing the events with onlookers while the venue was under a security lockdown, News.Az reports, citing Give Me Sport.

White mentioned that tables were flipped over during the commotion as guests reacted to the sounds of gunfire. Despite the high-stakes situation and the immediate evacuation of the president and senior officials, White appeared composed in the footage, even remarking that he "took every minute of it in." He later told reporters that seeing the security response firsthand was "awesome" to witness. White was one of several high-profile sports and entertainment figures at the event, which was abruptly canceled as the Secret Service and local law enforcement secured the area and took the suspect into custody.

News.Az