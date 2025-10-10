WHO: 67 million people in crisis zones suffer from mental health disorders

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Friday that an estimated 67 million people living amid conflict, disasters, or displacement are struggling with mental health conditions, urging the international community to treat mental health support as a life-saving priority in humanitarian responses.

"One in five people in emergencies lives with a mental health condition, yet mental health support is still treated, in too many responses, as optional," said Fahmy Hanna, WHO’s technical officer for mental health, during a UN press briefing in Geneva, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hanna noted that progress has been made — with coordination mechanisms for mental health now active in 71% of emergencies, up from less than half in 2019 — but warned that service quality and coverage still “fall short.”

He also highlighted a 94% drop in country requests for psychotropic medicines in early 2025 due to funding cuts, leaving millions without essential care.

"When humanitarian funding disappears, the impact is immediate and immense," Hanna said, calling on governments, donors, and humanitarian agencies to prioritize sustained mental health investment across preparedness, response, and recovery phases.

News.Az