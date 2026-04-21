Who is calling the shots in Iran? New power dynamics emerge amid regional crisis

Who is calling the shots in Iran? New power dynamics emerge amid regional crisis

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Following the recent escalation in the Middle East and reports of leadership hits, the question of who truly wields power in Tehran has become central to global security.

According to an analysis published on April 21, 2026, the traditional hierarchy of the Islamic Republic is undergoing a profound shift, News.Az reports, citing The Conversation.

While Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Supreme Leader, was swiftly positioned as the successor, his lack of public appearances since the recent strikes has fueled speculation about his actual level of control.

Experts suggest that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has moved from being the regime's "praetorian guard" to its primary decision-making body. Key figures now "calling the shots" include Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi, and intelligence chief Majid Khadami.

This hard-line military faction is reportedly managing Iran's nuclear strategy and its response to the U.S. naval blockade, often bypassing traditional clerical oversight. Amidst a fragile ceasefire and internal economic collapse, the IRGC has also deployed foreign proxies, including Iraqi and Afghan units, to maintain domestic order, signaling that the military, rather than the clergy, is now the dominant force in Iranian policymaking.

News.Az