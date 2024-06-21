Wildfire erupts in Izmir forests

+ ↺ − 16 px

A forest fire has broken out in the woodlands of Izmir, a city on Türkiye's Aegean coast, News.az reports citing TRT Haber.

The alarming incident has prompted a swift response from local authorities, who are working tirelessly to bring the blaze under control.The firefighting efforts have been bolstered by the deployment of two helicopters and two water tankers, along with other specialized equipment.As the firefighters work relentlessly to contain the blaze, the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

News.Az