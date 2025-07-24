Witkoff withdraws team from ceasefire talks, claims Hamas ‘not acting in good faith’
U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, announced on Thursday that Washington is withdrawing its delegation from ceasefire negotiations in Doha, accusing Hamas of undermining the talks.
“We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza,” Witkoff wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Witkoff added that the U.S. will "now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza."
"It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way. We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza," he added.
Israel's negotiation team returned from ceasefire talks for consultations earlier Thursday after Hamas delivered its latest response to a mediator-backed proposal. An Israeli official involved in the negotiations rejected reports of a breakdown in talks.
“There is no collapse, no blowup, nothing like that,” the official told Ynet on condition of anonymity. “We’ve reached a point where we need to return to Israel for consultations on how to proceed and narrow the gaps.”
The official confirmed that the talks, which have been mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, are continuing and that Israeli representatives remain in contact with the mediators.