Woman survives 13th-floor fall in Novosibirsk - VIDEO

A 32-year-old woman survived after falling from the 13th floor of a residential building in Russia’s Novosibirsk city, emergency services said on February 5.

The incident happened in the Kalininsky district on Igarskaya Street. The woman reportedly landed on part of the building structure above the entrance area, News.Az reports, Russian media.

Emergency rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. Rescuers located the woman, secured the area and safely transferred her to ambulance crews for medical treatment.

Officials said the woman was alive when rescuers arrived and was taken to hospital for further care. No additional details about her condition were immediately released.

Authorities have not yet announced the cause of the incident. Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances.

Emergency services urged residents to follow safety precautions in residential buildings and said further updates may be released as more information becomes available.

