Attack hits Iran’s largest aluminum, petrochemical complex

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Airstrikes have struck Iran’s biggest aluminum producer and its largest petrochemical facility, according to Iranian state media.

The attack on the Fajr Petrochemical Complex in the city of Mahshahr struck a facility of the Amirkabir Petrochemical Company, according to the deputy security governor of Khuzestan province, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Meanwhile, the attack on the aluminum plant in Arak resulted in a large fire, images published on state media showed.

News.Az