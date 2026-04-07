Attack hits Iran’s largest aluminum, petrochemical complex
Photo credit: Iran Front Page
Airstrikes have struck Iran’s biggest aluminum producer and its largest petrochemical facility, according to Iranian state media.
The attack on the Fajr Petrochemical Complex in the city of Mahshahr struck a facility of the Amirkabir Petrochemical Company, according to the deputy security governor of Khuzestan province, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
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Meanwhile, the attack on the aluminum plant in Arak resulted in a large fire, images published on state media showed.
By Ulviyya Salmanli